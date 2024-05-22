The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals©GettyImages
Willow Smith says she is not a nepo baby: ‘I would still be a weirdo and a crazy thinker’

“But when you put the work in and your heart and mind is in the right place, you can’t lose.”

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Willow Smith is opening up about her struggles amid her path to stardom, following the release of new music, and her highly anticipated book. The daughter of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that she disagrees with the ‘nepo baby’ title, and shared her insecurities growing up in a celebrity family.

“I truly believe that my spirit is a strong spirit and that, even if my parents weren’t who they were, I would still be a weirdo and a crazy thinker,“ Willow said to Allure in her latest interview. Willow went on to say that she had to ”work hard“ to make a name of her own.

“I definitely think that a little bit of insecurity has driven me harder because people do think that the only reason I’m successful is because of my parents,” she said, explaining that she had to “work really hard to try to prove them wrong.” “But nowadays, I don’t need to prove s--- to anybody,” she added.

“Being Black in America, even with privilege, which I’m never going to deny that I have, you’re still Black,” she said, commenting on the nepo baby title. “And I love being Black. People would look at me and [say], ‘Okay, well, her parents are this and this and that, but she still is like me. She still has brown skin.’ And we all know that that doesn’t exempt you from anything, and that’s a place of connection,” she said to Allure.

Her career in the music industry:

“We’re kind of taught to question ourselves, and because I have so much respect for so many other artists, sometimes that turns into questioning myself,” she said about her music career during an interview with Interview magazine. “But when you put the work in and your heart and mind is in the right place, you can’t lose.”

“Sometimes I do wish I could learn how to use Pro Tools and everything,” she said when sharing that she wants to have more control over her sound.

