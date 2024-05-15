Willow Smith reveals how she avoids ‘questioning’ herself when sharing new music

Willow Smith is in the process of releasing new music. The 23 year old artist just relesased a new record titled “Empathogen,” which she’s performed at NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series and has discussed in recent interviews.

In a conversation with St. Vincent for Interview Magazine, Willow opened up about her process of making music and how she’s managed to trust her instincts over her long career in the entertainment industry. “We’re kind of taught to question ourselves, and because I have so much respect for so many other artists, sometimes that turns into questioning myself,” she said. “But when you put the work in and your heart and mind is in the right place, you can’t lose.”

Both musicians also discussed some of their methods for reaching greater depths with their music, and how they manage to bare their souls on their tracks. “Sometimes I do wish I could learn how to use Pro Tools and everything,” said Smith when sharing that she wants to have more control over her sound.

“Oh, baby, I’ll teach you. It’s easy,” said St. Vincent, whose real name is Annie Clark.

©GettyImages



Willow at Coachella 2023

Willow’s thoughts on women in the music industry

Willow also expressed her admiration for St. Vincent, a musician known for making her own music and working with other musicians to write and produce their songs. “But it’s so powerful seeing you,” said Smith. “And as women in the music industry, I think it’s extra important for us to know these things because people try to take advantage of us all the time.”

Clark offered her as much support as possible. “I genuinely would be so happy to do anything that helps you be more free as an artist,” she said.