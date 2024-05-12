Willow Smith’s most memorable Mother’s Day gift to Jada Pinkett Smith

Willow Smith and her mom Jada Pinkett Smith are known for sharing their love for music. The pair have also been open about their relationship, including back in 2021 during their popular Facebook Watch show ‘Red Table Talk.’ The singer also surprised her mom with an incredible performance for Mother’s Day at the time, making Jada emotional.

Willow took Jada down memory lane by reuniting her former rock band Wicked Wisdom, giving an incredible performance in front of her mom and her grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris. Willow took the stage and sang one of Jada’s favorite songs, alongside the original members Michael Anderson, Pocket Honore, Taylor Graves, and Ronald Bruner Jr.

Willow also revealed a special childhood memory, explaining that she accompanied her mother on tour; “When I was, I wanna say about 3 or 4, I went on tour with my mom and her band Wicked Wisdom. Wicked Wisdom was lit. This is the music that I grew up around,” she shared.

She also took a moment to describe her mom as a superwoman, a rock star, a warrior and nurturer all in one. Following the emotional performance, Jada stated that her heart bursted in a thousand different ways, “after having my daughter honor me in this way,” adding, “I love you Willow.”

The viral moment is still shared online every Mother’s Day, with online users pointing out the similarities and creative passion of the pair. Fans of Willow have also praised her for following her musical career, and continue to show support for her. Willow recently released her book ‘Black Shield Maiden’ and shared her appreciation for her parents. “I want to explicitly thank my parents for having so many informative books on the subject when I literally couldn’t find them anywhere else,” she declared.