Willow Smith stuns in matching coat and pants at ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ premiere

Willow Smith was one of the best dressed guests at the premiere of “Bad Boys: Ride or Die.” Willow attended the event in support of her dad, Will Smith, who’s starring in the franchise’s fourth film. For the occasion, she wore a matching coat and pants that she paired with her signature afro.

Willow Smith at the premiere of ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’

Willow wore a long coat and matching pants that appear to be made out of flannel, with both pieces having the same print. She styled the look with black boots and a matching clutch purse, and wore her hair styled in an afro, a look that she’s been wearing over the past couple of months, as she’s performed her new music in various events.

She rounded out the look with some discreet jewelry, allowing the tattoo on her neck to stand out.

Willow Smith at the premiere of ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’

Will Smith’s emotional moment on the red carpet

Willow attended the premiere alongside her brothers, Jaden and Trey, and their family. In conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Will Smith discussed how special it was for his kids to be at the premiere, especially since his co-star, Martin Lawerence, was also joined by his children.

“It was beautiful seeing our kids together. Because Trey and Jasmine are right around the same age,” said Smith, referring to Lawrence’s daughter. “We had newborns around the time of the first Bad Boys. So to have them here in their 30’s is like [mind-blowing].”