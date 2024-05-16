Will Smith says Jada Pinkett is the ‘most gangsta ride-or-die’

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s relationship always has fans captivated. Despite the headlines, public opinions on them, and the information Jada has shared with the world, the 55-year-old star will always stand by his wife.





©GettyImages



The couple went public in 1995

Smith’s new film, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, hits theaters June 6, and the actor made a surprise appearance at an LA screening with his costar, Martin Lawrence. At the screening, the Fresh Prince star talked to Entertainment Tonight, where he called Jada the “most gangsta” ride or die.

“I have always been blessed that there has never been a time in my life when I didn’t look to the side and have a ride or die right there,” Smith said, adding, “Jada is one of the most gangsta ride-or-die’s I’ve ever had.”

Smith also included DJ Jazzy Jeff, who made up their hip hop duo DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince, and his Fresh Prince of Bel-Air costar Alfonso Ribeiro, as other “ride-or-dies” in his life.



©GettyImages



The couple in 1996

Will and Jada have grown together since they went public with their relationship in 1995. While there have always been rumors about them, things went off the rails in 2021 when it became public that Jada was in what she later described as an “entanglement” with singer August Alsina.

The “scandal” broke the internet, with many assuming Jada was the only one engaging in other sexual relationships, which Will told GQ for their November 2021 cover story- was not the case. They went to have an intimate 12-minute discussion at the red table and carried on with their life as a family.

It’s safe to say Jada would say the same for Will. The world witnessed just how much he would ride for his wife at the 2022 Academy Awards when he slapped Chris Rock on stage after making a joke about her. He got banned from the awards for ten years, and it ended up halting production for Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which resumed in 2023.