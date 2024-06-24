Antonela Roccuzzo and Lionel Messi's sweet exchange on his birthday

Antonela Roccuzzo and Lionel Messi had a sweet digital exchange on his birthday. To commemorate Messi's 37th birthday, Roccuzzo shared a post on Instagram, showing a beautiful family photo. Messi was quick to drop a sweet comment.

Roccuzzo shared a photo showing her family wearing matching black at the Balon D'Or Awards. In it, she's wearing a stunning gown and has her hair in an updo. Messi wears a traditional tux while their kids, Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro, wear adorable matching suits with no ties on. They're all seen smiling happily for the cameras. "Happy birthday, love," wrote Roccuzzo. "We love you forever."

Messi, who's rarely active on social media, dropped a comment, letting his family know how much he misses them. "Thank you so much my love, I love you and I miss you!!!"

The Argentine icon is currently playing in the Copa America, with Argentina scheduled to play Chile tomorrow at 9 pm, in New Jersey. Roccuzzo and the kids may make the trip to support Messi.

© @antonelaroccuzzo Lionel Messi, Antonela Roccuzzo and their kids

Messi and Argentina's win against Canada

Last week, Argentina played against Canada, defeating them 2 - 0. Roccuzzo and the kids attended the match, which was hosted in Atlanta, Georgia, with all of them wearing matching Argentina jerseys. Roccuzzo shared a photo on her Instagram, showing her and the kids watching the game from a box in the stadium.

It was reported that she attended the match alongside Messi's parents, Mr. Jorge and Ms. Celia. They were also accompanied by Messi's nephew, who's called Tomás.

The trip to Georgia follows a previous family trip, where Rocuzzo took the kids to Disney World and Universal Studios. She shared some photos on Instagram, showing them having a great time at some of the park's most famous locations, including Cinderella's castle in Magic Kingdom, Hogwarts Castle in Universal, and more.