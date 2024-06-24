David Beckham shows his appreciation for Lionel Messi on his birthday: 'Mi amigo'

David Beckham is sharing his appreciation for Lionel Messi. The soccer legend decided to give fans and followers a glimpse of his friendship with the Inter Miami CF star, wishing him a happy birthday and posing for a sweet photo after gifting him a bottle of wine.

"Happy birthday to the greatest," Beckham wrote on social media, adding the Argentinian flag and describing Messi as his friend. "Feliz cumpleaños mi amigo," he wrote. The pair were all smiles in their latest photo, seemingly having a birthday dinner, with Messi wearing a red t-shirt and white trousers, while Beckham wore a white t-shirt and black-and-white pants.

"Yes the world's best surely drink quality wine," one person commented on Instagram. The Beckhams have welcomed Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo with open arms following their move to Miami, introducing them to new friends and inviting them to exclusive events. Years before their friendship in Miami, Beckham promised he would bring a soccer star to the field in Miami. "I think Miami needs a star. You have to realize the audience we have and Miami would expect us to bring in a star. That’s what we plan on doing," he said back in 2018 while Messi was playing at Barcelona.

Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi is presented by owners of Inter Miami CF David Beckham, Jose R. Mas and Jorge Mas as the newest player for Major League Soccer's Inter Miami CF, at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on July 16, 2023.

Fast forward to 2023, Beckham welcomed Messi into the team. "Forgive me for feeling a little bit emotional tonight. It truly is a dream come true to welcome Lionel Messi to Inter Miami ... Bienvenido a La Familia," he said at the time."Ten years ago, I started my journey to build a new MLS team," he said. "I said then, I dreamt of bringing the best players in the world to South Florida and to the great city of Miami. Players who shared our ambition to grow soccer in this country ... We are so happy that you are all here to celebrate this incredible moment.”