Antonela Roccuzzo and her children support Messi at the 2024 Copa América

What an incredible day for the fans of the Argentine national team! The albiceleste (white and light blue) triumphed in their debut at the 2024 Copa América. Led by Lionel Messi, the team defeated Canada 2-0 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. As expected, "La Pulga" had the support of his passionate fans and his family, who traveled from Miami to support him.

Lionel's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and their three children—Mateo, Thiago, and Ciro—proudly wore the number 10 shirt to support the team captain.

© @antonelaroccuzzo Messi's children already dream of playing for a national team

The family's trip comes after enjoying a few well-deserved days at Disney in Orlando. The influencer shared a post on her social media featuring a picture of herself with her three children, all smiling and wearing Messi's national team jersey with his number. She wrote "Argentina" next to the postcard and included a caption expressing her love for the country.

In another Instagram story, Antonela displayed the enthusiasm of Ciro, her youngest child with Messi, by showing the back of her six-year-old son's jersey.

Minor setback before entering the stadium

According to the specialized media TN, Antonela and her companions encountered a problem before entering the stadium. Due to the venue's rules, she had to leave some bags at the security checkpoint as they exceeded the allowed dimensions for entry to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

As reported by the media mentioned above, Antonela attended the game in the company of Messi's parents, Mr. Jorge and Ms. Celia, and Tomás, the footballer's nephew. After difficulty accessing the stadium, Messi's family went to their seats to enjoy the game.

Argentina defeated Canada

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium was excited during the second half when Julián Álvarez scored the first goal in the 49th minute. Later, Lautaro Martínez scored another goal in the 88th minute. The stadium trembled with the excitement of the Argentine national team's fans and the loyal supporters of Messi and his family, who were undoubtedly very proud of the team's achievement. This marked an excellent start for the team in the Copa América.

After securing this result, Lionel Scaloni's team earned their first three points in Group A of the sporting event organized by the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) and the North American, Central American, and Caribbean Football Confederation (Concacaf). They still have two more games left in the group stage, against Chile on June 25 and Peru on June 29. Fans hope the team can clinch the Copa trophy again, just like they did in 2021.