Shakira and Cardi B’s single ‘Puntería’ will be the official song of the Copa América 2024

Shakira, a force to be reckoned with, has reignited her career in Miami after a personal transition. Balancing her role as a devoted mother to Milan and Sasha, she has achieved remarkable feats in the past two years. From shattering musical records to making a stunning debut at the Met Gala, the Colombian icon has yet another surprise up her sleeve.

The star electrified the audience at the 2024 TelevisaUnivision upfront with a thrilling announcement. This year’s Latin Grammy will be held in Miami, and her collaborative single, “Puntería,” originally released with Cardi B as part of Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, will be the pulsating anthem of the Copa América 2024.

“It is a good pop song for the summer, which includes the incredible Cardi B, and it is an honor that it is the soundtrack of this massive cultural event,” said Shakira.

Shakira is the definitive voice of sports

Shakira was connected to soccer long before she had a relationship with a soccer player. The Colombian is not only part of the history of the Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores sports event, but she has been the official singer of the World Cup in South Africa in 2010 and Brazil in 2014. In fact, “Waka Waka” might be her most memorable song yet.

In football, she also scored a touchdown when she performed at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show. Sharing the stage with Jennifer Lopez, the presentation is one of YouTube’s most-watched halftime shows.

