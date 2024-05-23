Enrique Iglesias and Shakira to headline the 2024 ‘Besame Mucho Festival’

The Besame Mucho Festival is set to make a spectacular return to Dodger Stadium in 2024, bringing together some of the most legendary names in Latin music. This year’s festival promises to be even more electrifying, headlined by one of the world’s biggest pop stars, Colombian sensation Shakira.

The 2024 lineup reflects the festival’s commitment to celebrating the rich tapestry of Latin music. Fans can look forward to performances from legendary pop artists like Pitbull and Enrique Iglesias, reggaeton queen Ivy Queen, timeless classics from Banda MS, and rock en Español anthems by Juanes. This eclectic mix of genres is designed to resonate with a multi-generational fanbase, offering something for everyone.

The festival comes after Enrique Iglesias revealed during a recent interview on “will.i.am Presents the FYI Show,” recorded live at the SiriusXM Miami Studios, a fascinating anecdote about his desire to collaborate with Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am back in the 2000s.

Iglesias‘ eagerness to work with will.i.am came from his profound admiration for the Black Eyed Peas’ 2003 debut single, “Where Is the Love?” Reflecting on the impact of the song, Iglesias confessed that it was not only inspiring but also served as a tipping point for the group’s career.

Despite the challenges and the compromises he had to make, Iglesias, who celebrated his 49th birthday on Wednesday, May 8th, surrounded by his three children: the twins Nicholas and Lucy and his youngest, Mary, showed perseverance and his willingness to challenge conventional norms have not only solidified his status as one of the most enduring figures in contemporary music but also served as an inspiration to all aspiring artists.