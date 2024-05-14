Enrique Iglesias’ reveals he had to beg to collaborate with will.i.am in the 2000s

Enrique Iglesias navigated a delicate balance between creative vision and label demands. During a recent interview on “will.i.am Presents the FYI Show,” recorded live at the SiriusXM Miami Studios, the renowned Spanish singer revealed a fascinating anecdote about his desire to collaborate with Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am back in the 2000s.

Iglesias‘ eagerness to work with will.i.am came from his profound admiration for the Black Eyed Peas’ 2003 debut single, “Where Is the Love?” Reflecting on the impact of the song, Iglesias confessed that it was not only inspiring but also served as a tipping point for the group’s career.

However, Iglesias’s journey in the music industry has been full of challenges. Recounting his experience with crafting his 2001 hit single, “Hero,” Iglesias shed light on the arduous process of meeting label expectations. Despite dedicating over a year to crafting the heartfelt ballad, the label sought a more uptempo lead single for his album. This struggle resonated deeply with will.i.am, who shared his battles with industry pressures.

Will.i.am and Iglesias, both artists who have faced the harsh realities of the music industry, share a deep understanding. They have both experienced the frustrations of having their creative efforts met with unwarranted criticism and demands for changes. This shared experience has not only toughened their resolve but also left scars, a fact that they both openly acknowledged. “I remember being at Interscope [Records] and begging to work with you in the studio,” Enrique added.

Despite the challenges and the compromises he had to make, Iglesias, who celebrated his 49th birthday on Wednesday, May 8th, surrounded by his three children: the twins Nicholas and Lucy and his youngest, Mary, showed perseverance and his willingness to challenge conventional norms have not only solidified his status as one of the most enduring figures in contemporary music but also served as an inspiration to all aspiring artists.