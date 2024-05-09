Enrique Iglesias shares what Anna Kournikova thinks of his kisses with fans; ‘Are you OK?’

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova have been together for decades. The couple, who has been together since the year 2001 and shares three kids, is one of the entertainment world’s most solid relationships. Still, their marriage hasn’t stopped Iglesias from kissing fans onstage, a fact that many find puzzling.

In an appearance on SiriusFM’s FYI Show, Iglesias addressed his passionate dynamic with fans and revealed what Kournikova thinks of his kisses onstage. “Not at all,” said Iglesias when asked if she ever got jealous. “Anna will be at one of my shows and I’ll do that. I do that all the time — I love embracing, kissing and hugging my fans. I like getting close up.”

“And a lot of times she [says], ‘Man, I always get this look from some of the girls... and they’ll ask, ”Are you OK with it?“ ‘Yeah I’m totally cool he’s onstage. He’s embracing his fans,’” continued Iglesias.

More about Iglesias and Kournikova’s relationship

Iglesias and Kournikova are known for being very private about their relationship, avoiding discussing it with the media. The two met on the set of his music video, “Escape,” and have remained together since. They share three kids: Lucy, Nicholas, and Mary, with them giving birth to twins in 2017, and keeping the news a secret until late in the pregnancy.

“When I pick them up from school and they’re having a bad day or one of them is crying or they’re fighting, we say, ‘Guys, what’s your favorite song?’ And then one breaks out into ‘I Like It,’ and then they all start singing it, and it’s so cute,” Enrique said in an interview with PEOPLE. “I’m just enjoying now. I’m enjoying every single day.”