Enrique Iglesias’ partner Anna Kournikova shares a rare family photo for his birthday

Enrique Iglesias turned 47 on May 8th, and the father of 3 had a special shout-out by his partner Anna Kournikova, who shared a rare family photo on Instagram to celebrate. “Happy Birthday to the most amazing Dad! We super love you!!” She captioned the pic.



©nna Kournikova





Kournikova isn’t too active on Instagram and often uses the profile to share photos of the kids. Her fans were excited to see the family together and multiple people left comments along the lines of, “finally a family photo.”

The singer’s birthday fell on Mother’s Day so he dedicated a post of his own to the former tennis pro. In the adorable clip, Kournikova and their youngest daughter Mary are letting loose, dancing to Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, “I Love Rock ’n’ Roll.” “Happy Mother’s Day! To all the Mothers around the world, You rock,” the King of Latin Pop wrote in the caption.



Iglesias and Kournikova are known for keeping their relationship private and have been going strong since they went public with their relationship in 2002. They met in December 2001 on the set of his “Escape” music video and the singer was eager to meet her before they shot their steamy makeout session.

“I’ve never met her before, but I’m a big fan,” he said on MTV’s Making the Video at the time, per Us Weekly. “I’m sure a lot of guys want to meet her. I’m one of them. She’s beautiful, talented, great tennis player, you know, and I’m sure she’s going to be great in the video.”

They welcomed twins Nicholas and Lucy in December 2017 and secretly welcomed their third child, Mary, in January 2020.

The happy family seems to have it all and have played by their own rules, never having a public marriage. In 2012 he told Parade, “Maybe it’s because I come from divorced parents, but I don’t think you love someone more because of a piece of paper.” “Nowadays, it’s not taboo to have kids and not be married. What makes a difference is that you’re a good parent, period,” he continued.