Cesar Millán: How the proud Mexican changed the world and made his dreams come true

There are many reasons why your story is so inspirational and you’ve opened up to Jada Pinkett Smith in the past about your struggles with depression, and suicidal thoughts. What advice do you have for people struggling in the same way, that you were?

We need someone, we need someone at this moment. At this point, you need to speak, you need to talk about your feelings. You need someone, you know, somebody that you can go and say, ‘I feel this way.’ And if you have a little power, just go for a walk, just don’t stay in the same place too long, because it is just this energy that would just keep you there. And then your mind will go into this relief. This ‘what’s the point of your existence?’ You know what I mean? So all this creativity, all this toxicity inside of you is stuck inside of you. So when you move, it goes away. When you say it to somebody else, somebody gives you a different point of view, right? And so it is about movement. Move the energy away from you. Having somebody that you can trust, respect, and love. That’s why it’s so important. You know, even if it’s a dog, just talk to the dog. That’s a perfect moment to just talk as much as you want and just let it out. And of course, a dog always wants to walk. So go for a walk and don’t come back until you’re super exhausted. It allowed me to understand people. I have gone through many things and, it’s important for me because I can identify where people are. So in a way you have to go through things so you can empathize with where people are. Cause at the beginning of my marriage, I went to marriage counseling and I asked the guy, ‘are you married?’ I said ‘No, I’m out.’ You don’t have the knowledge. How can you empathize with me? I want the energy. I want to know that you know where I am, so you can help me get out. Otherwise, you’re just talking from here, (points to his head) you’re not talking from here, (points to his heart). So, I make everything that is bad, good. That’s what I have learned to do. So, I embrace it. You know, it’s not an easy thing to do, but I have helped a lot of people. And just the fact that I talk about it. Just the fact that I talk about it and people say, ‘but you’re a pack leader.’ I know, but we’ll have weaknesses. We all have something that we learn along the way. You know, it’s a family, it’s a community. It’s the whole state of Sinaloa, it’s the era that I grew up in, it’s TV shows that I watch. There are so many things giving you information. So we are all going to develop some kind of negativity. The goal is to get it out, to let it out. But then people like me can influence people and motivate people to be okay, to talk, because we consider that weakness, especially in my culture, you don’t talk with that. In my time, if you cry, it was the worst thing you can do for my dad. ‘Hombres no lloran.’ So what do we do with this sh**? (laughs) Suppressing things is the worst thing. A lot of people, just quiet things down, and they suppress things. And I’m just enjoying that, that people come to me and say, ‘listen, thank you for saying that.’ They don’t just come to me because of the dog, they come to me because I had the strength to share it.