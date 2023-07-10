Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova are reportedly married!

Before diving into Tamara Falcó‘s pre-wedding extravaganza, Julio José Iglesias Jr. took a detour to the “Y ahora Sonsoles” set for a chat with the ever-energetic host, Sonsoles Ónega. With a mischievous glint in his eye, he spilled some juicy details about his time at Isabel Preysler’s luxurious abode, where the entire family seems to have taken up residence. However, there was one notable absentee—Enrique Iglesias.

Amidst the wild speculation of his whereabouts, Julio José nonchalantly brushed it off, revealing the truth with a sly grin. “My dear brother doesn’t like weddings,” he quipped, leaving us wondering if he’s allergic to rice or has an irrational fear of bouquets.

Apparently, Enrique has missed a few family gatherings, including Ana Boyer and Fernando Verdasco’s wedding and even their father Julio Iglesias‘ nuptials to Miranda Rijnsburger.

Oh well, at least he’ll have to attend his wedding, right? Wrong! Julio José revealed that even he missed his marriage to Charisse Verhaert in 2012. The celebration took place at the same illustrious El Rincón estate where Falcó and Íñigo Onieva are set to tie the knot. Talk about déjà vu!

©GettyImages



Guests at the pre-wedding of Tamara Falco and Iñigo Onieva at the Ritz Hotel on July 7th, 2023 in Madrid, Spain.

Divorce may have separated Julio José and Charisse, but their amicable relationship proves that wedding venues can still bring back fond memories even if love fades.

But wait, Julio José dropped a bombshell without even realizing it!

He unwittingly spilled the beans on a long-guarded family secret—Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova are married! Yes, folks, those fiercely private lovebirds managed to slip the matrimonial knot under our noses. Hats off to them!

As Sonsoles Ónega probed further, hoping to uncover the truth, Julio José expertly sidestepped her questions, leaving us all in suspense. Yet, he couldn’t resist a mischievous grin, hinting that the truth may have been inadvertently revealed.

Now, the only question that remains is, who’s next in line for the matrimonial escapades?