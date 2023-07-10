Meet Tamara Falcó, the Spanish Marchioness everyone is talking about

Tamara Falcó is the Marchioness of Griñón. She married Íñigo Onieva this past weekend, hosting one of the most lavish weddings and events in Spanish society this year, and making everyone wonder about her fame, her family life, and more.

©GettyImages



Tamara Falco in Madrid

Falcó’s notorious family

Tamara Falcó is the daughter of the late Carlos Falcó and his first wife Isabel Preysler. While Falcó was the 5th Marquess of Griñón, Presyler is equally impressive, being a Spanish socialite for most of her life. She married Julio Iglesias in the ‘70s and became the mother of Julio, Enrique and Chabeli Iglesias. She then married Carlos and most recently married Miguel Boyer, who passed away in 2014. She had a daughter with him called Ana. Over the past decade, Preysler was in a relationship with Mario Vargas Llosa, which concluded in December of last year.

Who is Tamara Falcó?

Tamara Falcó is an incredibly famous personality in Spain, being one of the most photographed women in the country. ﻿She is also known for her wide roster of skills and passions, including her talents as a chef, her devotion to God, her various fashion projects, and her own Netflix series titled “Lady Tamara,” which premiered in August of last year.

“It took me a while to say yes, because it [required] exposing myself a lot, and that’s always difficult,” said Tamara of her Netflix series to the New York Post. “It’s very different,” she said of the show. “And it’s weird to have all these cameras around.”

The Spanish wedding of the year

On Saturday July 8th, Tamara married her longterm boyfriend Íñigo Onieva. The exclusive was shared with our sister publication ¡HOLA! Spain, which photographed and wrote about the lavish event hosted in the outskirts of Madrid. The two married in a religious ceremony that took place in Tamara’s family palace, followed by a cocktail reception in the home’s gardens.

Tamara’s dress was designed by Wes Gordon, her long term friend and the creative director of Carolina Herrera. In an interview with ¡HOLA! Spain, Gordon revealed that his goal with his wedding dress design was to make Tamara feel like “the most beautiful woman on the day of her wedding.”