Eva Longoria receives the Lady of the Royal Corps of the Nobility of Asturias medal

Eva Longoria received the Dama del Real Cuerpo de la Nobleza de Asturias (Lady of the Royal Corps of the Nobility of Asturias medal) in the Spanish city of Oviedo. The “Desperate Housewives” star was honored with this decoration for the roots of her ancestors, who were part of the Oviedo community.

“I’m Dama Longoria now! Received this amazing honor in Asturias, Spain today for my Spanish heritage in this region. My dad couldn’t be here, but he would have been a very proud Llongoria! (That’s how it used to be spelled here) Congrats to all the honorees from this region tonight 🙏🏼,” the actress wrote, referring to her father, Mr. Enrique Longoria, who could not be at the event.

For the occasion, Eva wore a spectacular nude dress that featured a cape, a v-neckline, and a small train by Toni Maticevski. The 47-year-old actress completed her look by rocking her hair straight with a middle part. She kept her makeup classy with a smokey eye in copper tones and black eyeliner.

The businesswoman was also accompanied by her husband, José Bastón, known as Pepe Bastón, and her friend, María Bravo. Eva and José’s son, Santi, also accompanied them on the trip; however, he stayed at the hotel.

According to reports from our sister magazine ¡HOLA! España, Eva Longoria was sponsored by Olivia de Borbón, a distant cousin of King Felipe VI. The most important moment of the evening came when the Duke of Cádiz, Francisco de Paula Enrique de Borbón y Escasany, presented Eva Longoria with the medal that distinguished her as a lady.