Eva Longoria is in Barcelona, Spain, filming Apple TV+‘s upcoming series “Land of Women,” based on a novel by Sandra Barneda. The series, shot in Spanish and English, also features the beloved actress as executive producer via her UnbeliEVAble Entertainment banner.

The six-episode series is a new dramedy created and written by Iris Award winners Ramón Campos and Gema R. Neira. Legendary film and television star Carmen Maura will co-star alongside Eva to portray her mother.

©GrosbyGroup



First look at Eva Longoria filming Apple TV+ upcoming series ‘Land of Women’

“Land of Women” follows the story of Gala (Eva Longoria), a New York empty nester whose life is turned upside down when her husband implicates the family in financial improprieties, and she is forced to flee the city alongside her aging mother and college-age daughter.

To escape the dangerous criminals to whom Gala’s now vanished husband is indebted, the three women hide in the same charming wine town in northern Spain that Gala’s mother fled 50 years ago, vowing never to return.

The women seek to start anew and hope their identities will remain unknown, but gossip in the small town quickly spreads, unraveling their deepest family secrets and truths.

“Land of Women‘’ will be directed by Iris Award winner Carlos Sedes. The series is also executive produced by showrunner Ramón Campos, Iris Award winner Teresa Fernández-Valdés, and Ben Spector.