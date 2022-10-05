Eva Longoria walks the runway in Paris and steals the show

Eva Longoria is a woman of many talents. In Paris Fashion Week, she showed off her modeling skills, walking the runway in a stunning Ellie Saab sequined dress.

Eva Longoria walking the runway.

Longoria’s dress was short and glittery, the right mix of elegant and fun. The dress was made out of sequin and some feather details that elevated the look. Longoria paired the dress with some heels that matched in color and wore her hair loose and wavy. She had some rings and small earrings to round out the outfit.

Eva Longoria walking the runway.

Longoria was joined by a variety of actresses at the L’Oreal show, titled “Le Defile Walk Your Worth.” Some of the women that joined her include Gemma Chan and Andie MacDowell. She shared the moment with her followers on Instagram, posting two photos of herself while waking the runway. “Another year, another Le Défilé! What a special show,” she captioned it.

Longoria made the most of her time in Paris, attending a variety of shows, including Victoria Beckham’s one of her closest friends. She took to Instagram to share a message of support. “So proud of my girl @victoriabeckham for her incredible show at Paris Fashion Week!!! It was gorgeous and beautiful and inspiring just like you! 💕,“ she wrote on Instagram, where she shared some photos of herself, including one where she’s hugging David Beckham.