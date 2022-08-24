Eva Longoria and Dania Ramirez team up to amplify Dominican activism in their new podcast

Eva Longoria and Dania Ramirez are launching an 8-part scripted series about the true story of the courageous Mirabal sisters (Patria, Minerva and María Teresa). The lifelong activism in the Dominican Republic and state-orchestrated assassination of the latter led to the downfall of one of the most brutal and enduring dictators of the 20th Century, Rafael Trujillo (aka El Jefe).

iHeartMedia’s “Sisters of the Underground” is part of the My Cultura Podcast Network, a platform dedicated to elevating Latinx voices and stories. The project is officially launching on August 31, 2022.

“I’m so excited for listeners to hear the incredible story of the Mirabal sisters in this captivating and immersive format. They are true heroes, and their story is an important example of the strong need for all of our community’s stories to be heard, seen, and celebrated,” Eva Longoria said. “We are proud to have assembled an incredibly talented team of Dominican actors and writers to help tell this story in the most authentic and fresh way possible and to continue giving Latinx stories a platform to shine,” the actress, producer, and businesswoman added.

“Sisters of the Underground” will bring the legacy of the Mirabal Sisters to life for a global audience in a vivid, immersive, audio drama lead by a cast of talented Dominican actors including Judy Reyes (Minerva Mirabal), Celinés Toribio (Dédé Mirabal), Sharlene Taulé (Maria Teresa Mirabal), Akari Endo (Patria Mirabal), Sergio Carlo (Manolo), Hemky Madera as (Trujillo) and Dania Ramirez as Minou Taváres Mirabal (Narrator).

“I am honored to have partnered with Eva Longoria, iHeartMedia, and My Cultura Podcast Network in association with School of Humans Audio Productions on the scripted podcast Sisters Of The Underground,” said Dania Ramirez. “We were given the freedom to bring on a Dominican writer/director Jose Maria Cabral, a Dominican/American co-writer Mary Castellanos and a cast of talented Dominican actors to give listeners the most authentic interpretation of this historical time.”

The podcast is the second of three original shows created by Longoria and her UnbeliEVAble Entertainment for the My Cultura Network, joining “Connections with Eva Longoria,” which launched earlier this year, as well as the upcoming “Hungry for History,” where Longoria and Maite Gomez-Rejón explore the origins of some of the most delicious dishes and ingredients from la cultura. These podcasts further My Cultura’s dedication to celebrating and elevating Latinx voices, content creators, and inspiring stories like “Sisters of the Underground.”