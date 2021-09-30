Enrique Iglesias shares his kids’ reaction after seeing him and Anna Kournikova in a music video

Enrique Iglesias is back to action after taking a well-deserved break to be a present father to his three children. The Spanish entertainer is on tour with fellow legendary singer Ricky Martin and Colombian superstar Sebastián Yatra as a special guest.
Enrique Iglesias is also promoting his latest album, Final Vol. 1, and recently spoke about one of his iconic music videos, in which his longtime partner Anna Kournikova appears.
In a recent interview with SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, hosted by Chief Entertainment Anchor Jess Cagle and co-host Julia Cunningham, Iglesias revealed that Lucy, Nicholas, and Mary started to understand that his dad is a singer and their mom is part of his music video.
“I think my kids have already seen, well I think no, I know that my kids have already seen that video. [laughs] And they’re putting two and two together. Like, ‘oh, really?’ And now whenever they hear one of my songs, they can actually recognize my voice, which is pretty cool,” he said. “But when they watch that video, I think it does throw them off a little bit. ‘What is, what is mom doing there? You know, with dad, you know, when was this?’ It‘s actually, it’s incredible to watch the expression on their faces. It’s pretty cool.”
Iglesias also revealed if there’s another album coming right after Final Vol. 1. “There’s going to be Vol. 2. So it’s technically two albums, but yes, it does mean that for now,” He told Cagle. “I’m not going to be making any more albums. I’m still going to put out music that, you know, singles in the future. I‘m not going to stop songwriting, definitely. But no, no albums for now. No, for now, for see-able future, I shouldn’t say for now,” he clarifies.
Cunningham shared the story of how Enrique’s song became part of the Wild Wild West soundtrack. According to the radio host, Will Smith reached out to Iglesias after attending one of his concerts. “That’s actually a true story,” Iglesias confirmed. “He came to one of my shows and then that was when he was filming the Wild Wild West, and he was putting the soundtrack together, and it just happened, sometimes the stars align and this was my first ever English song and [he] said, ‘do you have anything in English?’ I’m like, ‘what a coincidence here it is. I have a song in English, and it’s called ‘Bailamos’ this is a true story.”
According to Enrique, it was his destiny. “He stuck it in the soundtrack, and it blew up, and I was like, ‘whoa, this is easy.’ And then I found out that it‘s not that easy, you know, like, oh you, I just, I was fortunate. I was lucky at the right time with the right song and right soundtrack and the right person, which was Will Smith.”
Catch Latin artists of our time, GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-platinum powerhouses Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin, in their incredible breathtaking shows, with special guest Sebastián Yatra, in any city near you.
- Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Arena – September 25th +
- Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena – September 30th +
- Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena – October 1st +
- Boston, MA – TD Garden – October 5th
- Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena – October 7th +
- Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena – October 8th +
- Montreal, QC – Centre Bell – October 9th +
- Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center – October 13th
- Washington, DC – Capital One Arena – October 14th
- Newark, NJ – Prudential Center – October 16th +
- New York, NY – Madison Square Garden – October 17th +
- Miami, FL - FTX Arena (Formerly American Airlines Arena) – October 22nd +
- Miami, FL - FTX Arena (Formerly American Airlines Arena) – October 23rd +
- Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena – October 29th
- Orlando, FL – Amway Center – October 30th
- Dallas, TX – American Airlines center – November 3rd
- Houston, TX – Toyota Center – November 5th +
- San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center – November 6th +
- Edinburg, TX – Bert Ogden Arena – November 7th
- El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center – November 10th
- Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena – November 11th
- Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center – November 13th
- San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose – November 14th
- Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center – November 18th +
- Los Angeles, CA – STAPLES Center – November 19th +
- Anaheim, CA – Honda Center – November 20th +
+Sebastián Yatra will appear on select dates