Enrique Iglesias shares his kids’ reaction after seeing him and Anna Kournikova in a music video

Enrique Iglesias is back to action after taking a well-deserved break to be a present father to his three children. The Spanish entertainer is on tour with fellow legendary singer Ricky Martin and Colombian superstar Sebastián Yatra as a special guest.

Enrique Iglesias is also promoting his latest album, Final Vol. 1, and recently spoke about one of his iconic music videos, in which his longtime partner Anna Kournikova appears.

In a recent interview with SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, hosted by Chief Entertainment Anchor Jess Cagle and co-host Julia Cunningham, Iglesias revealed that Lucy, Nicholas, and Mary started to understand that his dad is a singer and their mom is part of his music video.

“I think my kids have already seen, well I think no, I know that my kids have already seen that video. [laughs] And they’re putting two and two together. Like, ‘oh, really?’ And now whenever they hear one of my songs, they can actually recognize my voice, which is pretty cool,” he said. “But when they watch that video, I think it does throw them off a little bit. ‘What is, what is mom doing there? You know, with dad, you know, when was this?’ It‘s actually, it’s incredible to watch the expression on their faces. It’s pretty cool.”

Iglesias also revealed if there’s another album coming right after Final Vol. 1. “There’s going to be Vol. 2. So it’s technically two albums, but yes, it does mean that for now,” He told Cagle. “I’m not going to be making any more albums. I’m still going to put out music that, you know, singles in the future. I‘m not going to stop songwriting, definitely. But no, no albums for now. No, for now, for see-able future, I shouldn’t say for now,” he clarifies.

Cunningham shared the story of how Enrique’s song became part of the Wild Wild West soundtrack. According to the radio host, Will Smith reached out to Iglesias after attending one of his concerts. “That’s actually a true story,” Iglesias confirmed. “He came to one of my shows and then that was when he was filming the Wild Wild West, and he was putting the soundtrack together, and it just happened, sometimes the stars align and this was my first ever English song and [he] said, ‘do you have anything in English?’ I’m like, ‘what a coincidence here it is. I have a song in English, and it’s called ‘Bailamos’ this is a true story.”