Enrique Iglesias’ pneumonia diagnosis: Forced to cancel his show in Mexico City

Enrique Iglesias is opening up about his recent health struggles. The singer was forced to cancel his Mexico City show over the weekend, which was set to be a two-day performance at Tecate Embelma festival.

The 48-year-old star revealed that he had been diagnosed with pneumonia, causing him to pull out of headlining the highly anticipated event. However, it was confirmed that Danna Paola and members of the 90’s Pop Tour, including Kbah, Magneto, among others, would be replacing him on stage.

“Dear fans, much to my regret, it’ll be impossible for me to appear at the show tonight in México,” Enrique wrote in Spanish. “I have pneumonia and doctors have advised absolute rest and have forbidden me to get on an plane.”

He went on to say that he was excited to perform in Mexico City, but had to prioritize his health. “I am frankly sad to cancel this show in a country that has given me so much. I hope to recover fast and be able to be with you all in full form soon,” he concluded.

Tecate Emblema also released a statement informing all attendees about Enrique’s diagnosis, explaining that despite his efforts he would have to rest and cancel his performance.