Sebastián Yatra, Manuel Turizo, and Beéle deliver irresistible summer vibes with ‘Vagabundo’

Summer is getting started early, thanks to Sebastián Yatra. He teamed up with his fellow Colombian singers Manuel Turizo and Beéle for the irresistible single “Vagabundo.” The feel-good merengue track will have you instantly dancing.

The song was composed by Yatra and collaborators and is upbeat, fun, and relatable. The lyrics are about exes that still feel a void; even when they see each other in public and try to act cool, they still control their thoughts.

The music video was directed by Joaquin Cambre and is chaotically fun. It shows a group of friends partying aboard a yacht in Miami, getting themselves intro trouble. You might notice some familiar faces, with cameos from actress Daniela Botero, performer Valeria Sandoval, and TikToker El Mindo.



©Ighor Cardozo





©Custom



Cover art by Nats Garu

It’s the second release of 2023 for the 2x Latin Grammys winner and 2x Grammy nominee. The artwork for the single was created by Colombian street artist, Nats Garu, demonstrating Yatra’s respect and admiration for artists. For his last single, “Una Noche Sin Pensar,” he enlisted in Marta de la Fuente from Spain to paint the cover art.

