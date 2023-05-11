Beyoncé throws an extravaganza show during the opening night of her “Renaissance World Tour” in Stockholm. Sweden’s superfans were the first ones to witness the singer’s performance surprises at the 50,000-seat Friends Arena.

Contrary to past tours, Queen Bey never shared a visual of her new album Renaissance; therefore, concertgoers are just learning about the star’s aesthetic, which based on photos and videos shared on social media, includes a futuristic vibe, with tons of metallics, and robotic props.

©GettyImages



Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden.

What happened at the first of 56 concerts of the ‘Renaissance World Tour’