Beyoncé has kicked off her long-awaited Renaissance World Tour that has put some in debt buying tickets. The iconic singer started the tour in Stockholm, Sweden, at the Friends Arena, performing her latest album, Renaissance, on stage for the first time. She performed for three hours with no opening acts, putting on what looks like an amazing show. On Wednesday she shared a video montage from the first night. Check out her recent post, the setlist and photos from the show below.



Setlist