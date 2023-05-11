Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Beyoncé has kicked off her long-awaited Renaissance World Tour that has put some in debt buying tickets. The iconic singer started the tour in Stockholm, Sweden, at the Friends Arena, performing her latest album, Renaissance, on stage for the first time. She performed for three hours with no opening acts, putting on what looks like an amazing show. On Wednesday she shared a video montage from the first night. Check out her recent post, the setlist and photos from the show below.
Setlist
- Dangerously in Love
- Flaws and All
- 1+1 / I’d Rather Go Blind / I’m Going Down
- I Care
- I’m That Girl
- Cozy
- Alien Superstar / Sweet Dreams
- Lift Off
- 7/11
- Cuff It
- Energy
- Break My Soul
- Formation
- Diva
- Run the World (Girls)
- My Power
- Black Parade
- Savage (Remix)
- Church Girl
- Get Me Bodied
- Before I Let Go
- Rather Die Young
- Love on Top
- Crazy in Love
- Green Light
- Freedom
- Plastic Off the Sofa
- Virgo’s Groove
- Naughty Girl / Say My Name / Rocket
- Move
- Heated
- Thique
- All Up in Your Mind
- Drunk in Love
- America Has a Problem
- Pure/Honey
- Summer Renaissance
