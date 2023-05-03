Tini announces U.S. tour dates: ‘I feel excited and grateful’

She’s coming! Tini is preparing for her first tour in the United States, starting October 31 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. The Argentinian star will be giving her fans an incredible performance following the release of her fourth album ‘Cupido.’

After celebrating Halloween with all her fans in L.A. Tini will be performing in Miami, Florida, on November 2, at the Kaseya Center. And to close her tour, the singer-songwriter will be taking the stage in New York City, on November 3, at the Theater at Madison Square Garden.

Ticket pre-sales will begin on May 3, 2023, at 7 p.m. local time, and tickets will go on sale to the general public on May 5, 2023. Tini has had tremendous success worldwide after her LP was at the top of the Latin Pop Albums on the Billboard chart in the U.S.

