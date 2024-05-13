Enrique Iglesias celebrates 49th birthday with his three kids: twins Nicholas and Lucy, and Mary

Enrique Iglesias celebrated his 49th birthday last Wednesday, May 8th, surrounded by his three children: the twins Nicholas and Lucy and his youngest, Mary. The artist, who has been in a relationship with Anna Kournikova since 2001, is notoriously private about his personal life. This birthday marks another great year for Iglesias during one of the happiest times of his life, devoted to his family amidst a successful tour across America, where he recently captivated audiences in Mexico.

©IG: Anna Kournikova





In early April, Iglesias released his latest album, Final Vol.2, which he has announced will be the last album of his career. However, this doesn’t signal his retirement from music; he plans to continue releasing songs and performing concerts. And he is actively promoting the remix version of “Fría,” a track he performs with Yotuel and Yng Lvcas.

©Courtesy



Iglesias’ personal life is usually private, yet occasionally surfaces in the media. Just a year ago, his brother Julio José Iglesias revealed in an interview that Enrique might have quietly married Anna Kournikova, stating, “What he didn’t do is have a big wedding.” However, he did not want to go deeper: “Enrique has been with Anna for many years and has three beautiful children,” Julio José commented.

Julio Iglesias is deeply committed to his wife, Anna Kournikova, and their children, maintaining a stable family life for over two decades. Their twins, Nicholas and Lucy, are now six years old, while their youngest, Mary, turned four in January.