Enrique Iglesias says his next album ‘Final (Vol. 2)’ will be his last

Enrique Iglesias fans will be sad to learn that the artist has confirmed that his next album, “Final (Vol. 2),” will be his last. The singer who is currently on “The Trilogy” tour with Ricky Martin and Pitbull, is staying true to the album’s name.



Iglesias announced in 2021 that he was only going to release two more albums, and he has not had a change of heart. In a recent interview with TODAY, the Spanish legend confirmed that his album, which will be released next year in February, is finished and will be his last, “It’s completely finished,” he told the outlet. “I’ve been working on this album for quite a bunch of years. And for me, it was always like I said, my final album... this is it,” he affirmed.





The artist, who will continue “The Trilogy” in 2024, said he is planning on filming music videos and launching it before the second leg. “What I want to do is shoot one or two videos right before the second leg on the tour and launch it,” the 48-year-old star explained. But, that doesn’t mean it’s over forever for the “Hero” singer, and he will still release singles and work on music.

Their 2023 run will end December 10 in Vancouver, British Columbia at the Rogers Arena. The 2024 tour begins January 30 in Fresno, California at the Save Mart Center and will end March 10 in Tampa, Florida at the Amalie Arena. Check out the rest of the dates below.

‘The Trilogy Tour’ remaining 2023 dates

Dec. 1: Los Angeles, California, at Crypto.com Arena

Dec. 6: San Jose, California, at SAP Center

Dec. 8: Seattle, Washington, at Climate Pledge Arena

Dec. 10: Vancouver, British Columbia, at Rogers Arena

The tour will continue into 2024 with the following dates:

Jan. 30: Fresno, California, at Save Mart Center

Jan. 31: San Francisco, California, at Chase Center

Feb. 2: Palm Desert, California, at Acrisure Arena

Feb. 3: Anaheim, California, at Honda Center

Feb. 8: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at Paycom Center

Feb. 9: Austin, Texas, at Moody Center

Feb. 10: Fort Worth, Texas, at Dickies Arena

Feb. 13: Denver, Colorado, at Ball Arena

Feb. 16: St. Paul, Minnesota, at Xcel Energy Center

Feb. 17: Kansas City, Missouri, at T-Mobile Center

Feb. 22: Montreal, Quebec, at Bell Centre

Feb. 23: Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena

Feb. 28: Nashville, Tennessee, at Bridgestone Arena

Feb. 29: Raleigh, North Carolina, at PNC Arena

Mar. 2: Charlotte, North Carolina, at Spectrum Center

Mar. 3: Atlanta, Georgia, at State Farm Arena

Mar. 8: Sunrise, Florida, at Amerant Bank Arena

Mar. 10: Tampa, Florida, at Amalie Arena

