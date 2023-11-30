Anitta, Rauw Alejandro, and Becky G make list of influential music artists under 30

Forbes has announced its coveted 30 under 30 lists. These rankings determine some of the most important figures across industries, painting a picture of what the future of music, business, and entertainment will look like. This year, in the music category, three beloved Latino artists have grabbed a spot: Anitta, Rauw Alejandro, and Becky G.

Anitta

©GettyImages



Anitta at this year’s Person of the Year gala

Anitta was born Larissa de Macedo Machado and is a ubiquitous force in music. At only 29, she’s a true global artist, with her record “Versions of Me” released in three languages. Forbes reports that she wrote her hit song “Envolver” in less than a day. The song has amassed over 500 million Spotify streams.

Rauw Alejandro

©GettyImages



Rauw at the Latin Grammys

Rauw Alejandro is another artist that has achieved incredible success within a short span of time. Nominated for multiple Latin Grammys, Rauw is not only a singer and performer; he’s also a producer, creating projects that he oversees through every step of the way. Over the past year, Rauw released his latest record, “Playa Saturno,” and embarked on a 75-date global tour.

Becky G

©GettyImages



Becky G watching the Los Angeles Lakers game

Lastly, Becky G is another artist that everyone knows about. The Mexican-American singer, born Rebbeca Marie Gomez, is a musician, an actress, business owner, and more. She’s been on tour with some of the biggest pop stars on the planet, including Katy perry and Demi Lovato, and has collaborations with stars like Bad Bunny and Maluma. For years, Becky G has been straddling the line between English and Spanish. The world is finally catching up to her.