Becky G pays heartfelt tribute to Thalía: A bond that stood the test of time

In music, iconic moments are often marked by artists showing gratitude and appreciation for one another, creating lasting bonds that withstand the test of time. Recently, the spotlight was on the incredible connection between two remarkable artists, Becky G and Thalía. On social media, Becky G penned a touching tribute to Thalía, expressing her profound admiration and gratitude for the iconic Mexican singer and actress.

“Almost 10 years ago, this GREAT WOMAN and ICON @thalia gave me her hand, and since that day, we have shared such beautiful moments! Thank you for being there from ‘Como Tu no Hay Dos,’ my friend! I love you so much!” Becky G wrote.

Their connection has been nurtured over nearly a decade, stemming from their collaboration on the hit song “Como Tu no Hay Dos.” The track was an instant success, showcasing not only the incredible musical talents of both artists but also the strong friendship that had begun to blossom.

In her social media post, Becky G also expressed her gratitude for the opportunities they’ve shared in their careers, saying, “I’m grateful and happy that we could do this together. I always have so much fun with you!”

Becky G and Thalía recently had the honor of coming together for a special event - the first edition of the Premios Rolling Stone en Español at the Fillmore Theater in Miami Beach. The event, which marked the beginning of what is sure to be a long and successful awards series, saw the two artists stand side by side as they celebrated their contributions to the world of music.

The Premios Rolling Stone en Español is not just an awards show; it’s a platform that acknowledges the impact and importance of Spanish-language music in the global music industry. Becky G and Thalía, both loved figures in the Latin music scene, were deserving guests at this momentous occasion.