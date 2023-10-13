Rolling Stone en Espanol banner©Courtesy of Rolling Stone en Espanol
All you should know about the first ever Rolling Stone en Espanol Awards

The show will take place in Miami on October 26th.

By Maria Loreto -New York

The Rolling Stone en Espanol Awards have announced their line up, stacked with some of the best Latin performers in the industry. This marks the first instance of the awards show, and will take place at The Fillmore Theatre in Miami Beach, on October 26th.

Here’s what you should know about it:

How to watch

The show will air on TNT and will be avaiable to stream for a month in Latin America starting October 26 on HBO Max.

Who’s performing

Some of the performers that will be featured over the course of the evening include:

What is the show about?

This marks the first time the Rolling Stone en Espanol Awards are occurring, celebrating the best in the Spanish-speaking entertainment industry. “We’re very proud that TNT and HBO Max joined us as platforms to air the award show in Latin America,” said Diego Ortiz, CEO of Rolling Stone en Espanol. “This collaboration will allow us to take all of the energy and creativity of Latin Music to a global audience, celebrating the best of music, culture, and entertainment.”

Aside from celebrating music, the show will also celebrate the best Spanish-spoken TV and film.

The show will be hosted in Miami

Winners will be selected by a jury made up of Rolling Stone en Espanol writers and editors, Rolling Stone editors from all over the world, leaders in culture and the entertainment industry, and the audience.


