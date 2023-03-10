iLe talks about her U.S. tour and her feminist anthem ‘Algo Bonito’

The music video is so colorful and striking. Where did the concept come from?

It was a struggle. This song took us through very different scenarios. In the beginning, we had many ideas with my creative team, which is made up of my brother Gabriel, my sister Mil, and Elena and Smile. And also with the director, Claudia Le. There were a lot of ideas and while we were processing them, we felt that it was maybe too much because the song already has a lot in it. I didn’t want the video to feel overpowering with information. At the end, we decided to make it a little more minimal but also wanted to transmit a feeling of liberation. Keeping it minimal while still aesthetically nice.

And that’s when we started to think about background ideas. Claudia compressed everything that we had talked about and brought up this idea that I connected with perfectly and with how I wanted to the video to be expressed. I didn’t want it to be informatic. I wanted it to have something more but also allowing the viewer to process the song and the lyrics. In the end, it felt perfect. I love the vibe that it has, and it was very fun to make it.

Making the video felt different for me, but I enjoyed it a lot. Also, it was mostly women in the set, so it felt nice. It’s difficult for me to express it but it’s nice not to have to overexplain yourself. To feel like there’s an understanding already, especially with these topics that are sensitive. We all understood each other. And also Claudia is a friend from a long time ago, so we know each other very well. Everything felt very harmonious and understanding. I think Ivy felt the same way and she was having fun in the set and everything, and that made me feel great (laughs).