Judy Reyes talks about the global success of her movie ‘Smile’

Judy Reyes has built a prolific career in TV and film. Catapulted by her work in the beloved sitcom “Scrubs,” where she played the role of nurse Carla Espinosa for eight seasons, over the course of her three decades in the industry, Reyes has dabbled in various genres and worked with multiple talents. She’s played parts in beloved and cult series like “Search Party” and “Better Things”, and in Latino trailblazers like “One Day at a Time” and “Jane the Virgin.” While she’s not a fan of horror, developing a fear of the genre when she was very young, over the past year she’s been involved in a couple of scary movies that have shifted her perspective and have made her appreciate these stories anew.

In an exclusive interview with HOLA! USA, Reyes talked about her role in the film “Smile,” one of the most unexpected box office successes of the year. The movie follows Dr. Rose Cotter, (Sosie Bacon), a therapist who has a traumatic encounter with a patient and starts to feel like she’s being pursued by a malignant entity. It’s now streaming on Paramount+.

Reyes talked about the genre of horror and why audiences are craving these types of films that scare them, entertain them, and have something to say.