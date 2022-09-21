Camilo talks his official World Cup song, performing barefoot, and more

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is coming soon and it’s been revealed that Telemundo partnered with Grammy Award winner Camilo to produce the network’s official song. Fans will get a chance to listen to the premiere of his song “Aeropuerto” at the Billboard Latin Music Awards on Telemundo on Sept. 29. HOLA! USA had the opportunity to talk to the famous Colombian and his iconic mustache ahead of the news to hear about what the collaboration means to him, the release of his album De Adentro Pa Afuera, why he performs barefoot, and more. Read the special interview below.

Tell me about this collaboration with Telemundo Deportes for the World Cup.

Well, I’m very happy because my song is going to be the official 2022 FIFA World Cup song for the Telemundo broadcast. And my song is going to be a flag of celebration for so many soccer-loving people, like myself. So it’s a cause for celebration for me.

When you think about previous World Cup anthems, which one has been the most memorable for you?

For me, it has been [Shakira’s] Waka Waka. Without a doubt. I loved that song. I never danced to it because at the time I didn’t have the skills to dance to it. But I loved it a lot.

And tell me a little bit about your relationship with soccer. Did you ever play when you were little? Do you have a favorite team or player?

Well, when I was little, I played in school. I was a defender on my team, and I was really bad, actually. But then I kind of gave up playing soccer and dedicated myself to just watching it, because I always loved watching the Colombia National Team games. I loved them. This year sadly we are not going to the World Cup, but watching Colombia National Team matches was a joy for me and for my family. But then, when I grew up, I started playing soccer again and I fell in love with soccer again. And I’m still there. I still love to play. I play with my friends every now and then and I love it.

And are you going to the World Cup?

I don’t know if I’m going to go (laughs). I’ll be watching it from a distance on Telemundo.

How do you feel now that your album De Adentro Pa Afuera has been released?

It makes me feel very proud. I love this album so much and to be able to share it in the middle of my tour while I’m traveling on a plane all over the United States. It’s something that fills me with a lot of excitement and a lot of fuel because I get to meet the tribe, I get to see what these songs mean in their lives, and it gives me a lot of joy that an album that meant so much to me, that meant so much in the process of making it, is meaning so much in so many people’s lives.

And you’ve collaborated with so many artists. I can only imagine how crazy it was recording with them. Do you have any favorite memory your can share?

Well, Grupo Firme and I met outside of a hotel room at one of these awards. I don’t know where it was, but we met outside in between interviews, and we said, ‘we have to do a song together someday.’ And we said it there. And when I had the opportunity to get into my house to write my album De Adentro Pa Afuera, one of those days, the first idea for this song was born and I sent it by WhatsApp to Eduin from Grupo Firme. And that’s when we started working on it together. It’s not a song that’s just my sound but sounds a lot like them too. So to be sharing it together is a joy because I’m a fan of theirs.

I love that you do your shows barefoot, what is the significance of that preference?

Well, first of all, I grew up barefoot in my house. Being barefoot was the law. I mean, if you’re not barefoot, it’s not your house. It’s like the norm in my family. My parents, both of them always invited us to be barefoot everywhere. So I grew up like that. But other than that, it’s like it’s easier for me to be barefoot. It’s easier connecting with people and connecting with where I am. Connecting with the present, with the present moment. It’s like the image of when Moses was told to take off his sandals because he was stepping on the Holy Land. I thought that idea of being aware of the sacredness of the place where you are and taking off your shoes to be able to feel it, was beautiful. It’s something symbolic, but it’s very grounding for me.