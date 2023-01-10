EXCLUSIVE! HOLA! Américas Carmen Villalobos and Frederik Oldenburg take a chance on love

Carmen Villalobos is starting the year with an exciting new development in her life. A ¡HOLA! Americas insider has confirmed that the Colombian actress is in a relationship with Venezuelan Frederik Oldenburg. The confirmation comes after they were spotted partying at a club in the Dominican Republic.

Speculation that they are together started after a video showed them having some PDA filled fun at a party. In the clip they could be seen sharing a tender kiss without hesitation in front of the rest of crowd.

Oldenburg is the host of the upcoming season of Exatlón USA, which is currently being filmed in the country.

Carmen wore a little black dress, and could not stop smiling as she enjoyed the night full of butterflies and romance. The Venezuelan driver looked just as happy to be with one of the most sought after Latinas in entertainment.

The Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso actress was already giving hints of a new stage of her life after her separation with Sebastián Caicedo. Wearing a white bikini and looking relaxed, Carmen posted a selfie on Instagram enjoying a quiet day in the same country as her new love. “Eating this ‘chinola-Dominican Republic’ ice cream. In Colombia we call it ‘maracuyá’ and in Venezuela ‘parchita’. How do they call it in your country? I love it!” she wrote.

A new beginning

After several months of divorce rumors, Villalobos’ separation from her husband, Caicedo, was a media sensation. The couple was in a 10-year relationship before saying, “I do” in October 2019 in a romantic wedding in Cartagena de Indias, Colombia.