Laura Pausini and Rauw Alejandro might record a new version of ‘Se Fué’

Laura Pausini can’t get over Rauw Alejandro’s version of “Se Fué.” The Puerto Rican artist introduced the new arrangement during the Latin Grammys as a tribute to the Italian singer, who was honored as “As Person of the Year.”

During an interview, Pausini said she likes Rauw’s version better because it sounds modern and fresh. “I like his version better than mine,” she reveals. “Mi version is 30 years old, and I feel it is too slow when I play it now.”

©GettyImages



(L-R) Rauw Alejandro and Laura Pausini attend the Latin Recording Academy Person of The Year Honoring Laura Pausini at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre on November 15, 2023 in Seville, Spain.

When the interviewer asked Laura if she thought they would release an updated version of the iconic track, Pausini didn’t confirm or deny that it was in the works; however, she wanted to meet with Rauw at the recording studio. “It would be beautiful,” she said, assuring they hadn’t recorded anything yet.

Rauw’s performance was packed with emotion, and many speculate that he and Rosalía took the opportunity to play a musical ping-pong match as the Spanish singer opened the 24th edition of the Latin Grammys with a heartwrenching rendition of “Se nos rompió el amor” by Rocío Jurado.

And although many were left in awe of her impactful performance, many think she suddenly changed the lyrics to adapt them to her love experiences. If you were singing along, you probably sang: “se nos rompió el amor de tanto usarlo” (our love broke from using it so much); however, the “Despechá” interpreter adapted the lyrics to sing: “se nos rompió el amor de no usarlo” (our love broke from not using it).

Although it is unknown if it was deliberate or a mistake, immediately after, all eyes were on her ex-fiancé, Rauw Alejandro, who was sitting there a few steps away.