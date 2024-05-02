Veronica Montes joins the cast of the crime thriller ‘Desert Dawn’

Veronica Montes, the Peruvian internationally acclaimed actress makes her Hollywood debut in the upcoming action packed film ‘Desert Dawn’. The film stars the ‘Twilight’ Duo Kellan Lutz & Cam Gigandet reunited for the first time since the hit vampire franchise.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be making my Hollywood debut on ‘Desert Dawn’ working alongside talented actors such as Cam Gigandet and Kellan Lutz. It’s a dream come true and I can’t wait to bring my best to the screen working with these incredible artists.” - Veronica Montes -

‘Desert Dawn’ directed by Marty Murray (Paranormal Island) follows the gripping tale of a newly appointed small-town sheriff (Lutz) and his reluctant deputy (Gigandet), who find themselves ensnared in a treacherous web of deceit and corruption involving unscrupulous business and the ruthless cartel while delving into the mysterious murder of a captivating woman.

HOLA! had the opportunity to chat with Veronica and talked about her first Hollywood movie and future projects under the management of Palomera Group.





What a year you are having! Is ‘Desert Dawn’ your dream project? I am super excited about the release of my first “Hollywood movie.“ I am also extremely happy about all the projects I have lined up for this year. Is going to be a very complicated one, but it was just what I was looking for. This project was literally “a dream come true.” It was a watershed in my career. Being in a Hollywood movie provides me with numerous opportunities, not only in Latin America but also in the USA. I will always treasure my character, ‘Honesty,’ as the one that opened this way for me. Were you planning on doing the crossover into Hollywood? Even though it was always a dream of mine to make the leap to Hollywood, the truth is that it was not something I was working on; the chances of fate put it on my doorstep. I was finishing filming a project in Mexico City, and as usual, that night was the project closing party, but I was so tired that all I wanted to do was go home to sleep. Fortunately, in the end, I decided to attend the party without knowing that this would be the beginning of a great adventure, because when it’s your turn, even if you take off, and when you don’t, even if you wear it, I never imagined that at this party I would meet a person who would change the course of my career. How did this role come to fruition? At this party, I was blessed to be introduced to a Hollywood producer. After a long talk with him, he told me, Tomorrow, I’ll see you in my office in Los Angeles so you can do a casting. A few months later, I was already on my phone, buying the first flight to Los Angeles and canceling the commitments I had the next day. I arrived at the office, and that same day I did the casting. The next day I took the first flight back to Mexico to resolve all the problems that having canceled my commitments caused me, but it was all worth it because a few days later, they gave me the news that it was already part of a Hollywood movie. Tell us about your character... My character is a waitress who helps Sheriff Luke Easton (Kellan Lutz) solve a murder. The biggest challenge I had was controlling my nerves in my first Hollywood film, I felt a hole in my stomach like I felt the first time I stepped on a television set. This role taught me that it was the same thing I have trained and worked on all my life, just in a different language. In this case, it was quite complicated because I had practiced my lines and the correct pronunciation of words. I had everything down pat, but when I started shooting, the director changed the script several times!!! I remade myself as best I could, and thank God everything turned out very well.

“Veronica Montes brings an unparalleled charm and talent to ‘Desert Dawn.’ Her presence elevates the entire production, and we are thrilled to have her join the cast. Her dedication and skill will undoubtedly enrich the film, and we can’t wait for audiences to experience her great performance,” said producer Al Bravo.





Tell us about your other two pojects ‘Denbow’ and ‘Millionaire Hunters’. Unfortunately, I cannot say too much about these yet, but “Denbow” is a movie about this new genre of music, and Millionaire Hunters is an amazing comedy that will make you laugh like hell. Do you find similarities between your character and your real life? In ‘Dembow,’ I am the villain, and in ‘Millionaire Hunters,’ I am the intellectual charcater but emotionally naïve girl. These two characters are exactly opposites of who I really am. That is why I choose to interpret them. It’s a challenge.





