Liza Colón-Zayas on following her dreams and her biggest achievements: ‘I knew I wanted to be on that screen’

Liza Colón-Zayas is opening up about her successful career in Hollywood, following her role in ‘The Bear’ and her latest movie ‘IF’ with Ryan Reynolds, John Krasinski, Emily Blunt, and more stars. HOLA! had the opportunity to talk with the talented actress about her experience on set, including an emotional moment after wrapping up filming.

The star also shared some words of wisdom for young artists and revealed she always knew she would reach success, following her passion for acting and making her dreams come true.



This is a very special story, not just for kids. Why do you think it’s so important for adults to watch this as well? I think it’s important for adults to see this movie because we, I, for sure needed the reminder to just let go and smile for no reason. Let your imagination, the things that were sweet for me. It’s so easy to forget and get hard. It was such a beautiful reminder to see this story on the big screen and reconnect and be reminded of how exciting life was when we just fantasized, and have these magical worlds in my head. When we’re kids, we do have a bunch of dreams and things that we want to achieve. What do you think is the biggest achievement that would make your inner child most proud of? My biggest achievement is that I followed my dream. Ever since I was a little kid, I knew I wanted to be on that screen playing make-believe. But nobody looked like me. And my plan was I’m going to run away and take a taxi to California, to Hollywood, and I was going to move in with the Partridge family. It was a plan. It didn’t quite go that way, but somehow wanting to play make-believe is something I couldn’t give up on. And now, here I am. In the movie, there’s a happy place for everyone that reminds them of their childhood. Maybe it can be a smell or a situation or something growing up. Do you have a happy place that comes to mind in the same way? Wow. A bunch of them. It was the playground in my projects. Back in the olden days, the children would go to the playground. They didn’t have devices. We played in the sprinkler. They had sprinklers and monkey bars. And they had this big rock wall. And the adventures that I would create in my head, the safaris that I would go on just climbing on those rocks. I did, I loved the projects back then. I loved the playground back then. I had a lot of friends. There’s also an emotional reunion at the end for Janet. Why do you think that was so important for your character? I think maybe we could look at people who look like they have it all together. And they seem so even. But they need that too. Yeah.



I love that there’s also an inner strength that the imaginary friends bring. Was there a moment in your life where you felt that you needed this type of inner strength? So many times. So many times. I found that the biggest inner strength in those moments was having the strength to ask for help. And then somehow, help with would come through. Yeah. Janet is such a nurturing character as well. Were you able to add some of your personality into the role? I think so. I like to be nurturing. I love hugging people. I’m Puerto Rican. We’re very affectionate. And I think that just naturally, I want to lighten up the room. And I think that people who do what Janet does are extraordinary at doing that. And maybe they don’t get thanked enough. But yeah, so I connected in that way. Do you have a special memory while on set while filming the movie? A couple. Well, overall, anytime I could watch Cailey and John and interact with them was stunning to watch. It was a masterclass to watch. Getting to meet Fiona Shaw, and she is so like that character, so warm and welcoming. And then I think it was the last day where I wrapped, was my last day, and John was like this tall. Just lifted me up like I was like nothing. It spun me around. And I was like, “Oh, man. This is amazing.” Do you think there’s maybe a difference between working with kids and just working with any other actor? Yeah, because just naturally brilliant. And we have to work at it. They are naturally present. And I have to work at being present. And I think that that is also part of the magic of this movie is being present and being in the moment. That’s when you could dream.