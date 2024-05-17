Brazil to host FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027

In a historic decision, Brazil has been chosen as the host nation for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027, marking the first time the prestigious tournament will be held in South America. The announcement came after Brazil’s successful bid triumphed over a joint effort by Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany during the 74th FIFA Congress held in Thailand on 17th May 2024.

This decision signifies a monumental moment for women’s football in Brazil and the wider South American region. While Brazil has previously hosted the FIFA Men’s World Cup in 1950 and 2014, the selection of the country to host the women’s edition further undWomenerscores the growing recognition and importance of women’s football on the global stage.

©GettyImages



Gianni Infantino, President of FIFA holds the winning ballet of Brazil as they are announced to be the host country of the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup during the 74th FIFA Congress 2024 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) on May 17, 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Since its inception in 1991, the FIFA Women’s World Cup has blossomed into one of the most eagerly anticipated global sporting events. From its humble beginnings with 12 teams, the tournament has now expanded to accommodate 32 teams, a clear reflection of the exponential growth and popularity of women’s football.

The recent FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand in 2023 showed the increasing competitiveness and diversity within the sport. Spain emerged victorious, adding another layer of unpredictability to the tournament’s rich tapestry. However, with Brazil selected as the host nation for the 2027 edition, a new chapter in the history of women’s football is set to unfold.

Brazil’s rich footballing heritage and passionate fan base promise to create an electrifying atmosphere for players and spectators. Witnessing top-tier women’s football in iconic stadiums such as the Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro or the Arena Corinthians in São Paulo is undoubtedly exhilarating.

©GettyImages



Delegates from Brazil pose with the winning ballet and award after Brazil was announced to be the host country of the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup during the 74th FIFA Congress 2024 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) on May 17, 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand.

For Brazil, a nation with a storied footballing tradition, the opportunity to showcase its commitment to women’s football on a global platform is significant. While the men’s national team has enjoyed unparalleled success, including five FIFA Men’s World Cup titles, the women’s team has also made its mark.

The Brazilian women’s national team, affectionately known as the “Seleção Feminina,” has a glorious history, including a bronze medal at the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup and a silver medal in 2007. With the tournament returning to their homeland in 2027, the Brazilian women are poised to make history and secure their maiden FIFA Women’s World Cup title, a feat that will undoubtedly inspire and unite the nation.