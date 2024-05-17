New Music Friday: Nathy Peluso, Omar Apollo, Billie Eilish, LAGOS, and more

Some weeks are better than others when it comes to new music, and this week is that week. Get ready to dance, vibe, and groove with our round-up of new music released this week from a variety of genres, A-List stars, and rising gems.

1. Nathy Peluso: APRENDER A AMAR

Argentine-Spanish singer Nathy Peluso shows off her sick flow with “APRENDER A AMAR.” The track previews her sophomore Album ‘GRASA’ and is an ode to self-love. “It’s like a mantra I’m telling myself and the whole world,” Nathy said in a press release. “It’s essential and you can’t achieve it overnight. It’s work until the day you die.” The track goes hard.

2. Álvaro Díaz - MAJIN BUU

Alternative urban rap star Álvaro Díaz releases his highly anticipated second album, ‘Sayonara.’ Featuring collaborations with Rauw Alejandro, FEID, Sen Senra, and more, the album bends genres and is a breath of fresh air for the Latin music scene. “MAJIN BUU” is a feel good track that will have your ears and soul happy.

3. Maria Becerra - IMAN (Two Of Us)

The talented and beautiful Argentine singer Maria Becerra releases a fun track perfect for summer, “IMAN (Two Of Us).” The Spanglish track comes with a colorful music video that will have you ready to dance. “I’m very happy to finally share this song that we’ve been gradually unveiling on stage and on my social media. From conceiving a new sound to recording in Stockholm, and finally creating the music video, it’s been a significant journey into this new era we’ve been envisioning for a while. I love what we’ve achieved, and I hope the people listen to it and it sticks like gum” the singer said in a press release.

4. Omar Apollo - Dispose of Me

Mexican-American singer and hearthrob Omar Apollo releases the second single off his abum “God Said No.” The slow and smooth track with and oldies sound is all about that love you will never give up on.

5. Billie Eilish - LUNCH

After opening up about her sexuality, Billie Eilish releases a sensual track all about a woman who left a special taste in her mouth. The fun dance track has the LGBTQIA+ community proudly calling it the song of the summer. “LUNCH” is apart of her latest album “Hit Me Hard and Soft” which she dropped today. She also announced a 2025 tour hitting North America, Europe, United Kingdom, Ireland, and Australia.

6. LAGOS - Dime Quién

Pop duo LAGOS, made up of Agustín Zubillaga and Luis Jiménez, release their sophomore studio album, “Alta Fidelidad.” Their focus track “Dime Quién,” is inspired from the board game “Guess Who?” “Throughout life, we meet people, and relationships come and go, some have their good things, but stop working for other reasons, until little by little you learn, grow, and understand for yourself what you want and don’t want, until you get to the right person,” the band said in a press release. They also announced the “Alta Fidelidad Tour 2024,” which kicks off in Mexico City on August 23 and will continue with dates across Mexico, the United States, Europe, and Latin America.

7. DARUMAS - Mago

DARUMAS, described as a female-powered band on a mission to bring music back to the live stage debuts their self-titled album. Their single “Mago” is a love letter to Latin funk with a pop edge, blending groovy disco sounds, and comes with a music video. The trio is composed of multi-talented musicians Aldana Aguirre, Ceci Leon and Vedala Vilmond.

8. Luis Fonsi, Carlos Vives - Santa Marta

Puerto Rican superstar Luis Fonsi drops his eleventh studio album ‘El Viaje.’ It includes collaborations with artists from around the world, including Laura Pausini, Carlos Vives, ﻿Omar Montes, and Jay Wheeler. “Santa Marta” featuring Vives comes with a music video. “This idea of creating an album called ‘El Viaje,’ which had a very clear concept where each song is named after a city or region, represented a challenge for me because I didn’t want to force it. Instead, I wanted the songs themselves to guide me in choosing the cities. Obviously, many songs were left out, songs that also have significant meaning to me, but at the end of the day, what I wanted to do was thank my audience for making me part of the soundtrack of their lives, for accompanying me through these 25 years of my career, and to celebrate this journey together that has changed my life,” Fonsi expained in a press release.

9. Amy Gutiérrez Ft Master Chris - Cuando me veo en tus ojos

Peruvian singer Amy Gutiérrez, releases her third single from the project La Nueva Cepa, produced by Master Chris. “Cuando Me Veo En Tus Ojos” blends fun, catchy, and romantic cumbia, while showing off her impressive vocals. The rising star’s career began after she won ‘La Voz Kids’ in Peru.

10. ZAYN - Stardust

Former One Direction star Zayn Malik, releases his highly anticipated 4th studio album, ROOM UNDER THE STAIRS. “This is my favorite album that I’ve made to date, mainly because it comes from a place of sheer honesty and vulnerability. I wanted each song to feel as if it was just me sitting beside you telling you how I feel, singing directly to you. It’s raw and stripped back and the type of music I always hoped to make,” he said in a press release. “Stardust” is a dreamy track that comes with a visually pleasing music video.