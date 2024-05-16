Universal drops the first trailer for ‘Wicked,’ and it is unbelievably spectacular

After a much-anticipated wait, Universal Pictures has unveiled the first full-length trailer for its unique adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical, “Wicked.” This cinematic masterpiece, serving as a prequel to “The Wizard of Oz,” delves into the untold events that unfolded before Dorothy’s iconic journey down the Yellow Brick Road, offering a fresh perspective on a familiar tale.
At the core of the narrative are two powerhouse performers: Ariana Grande, the pop sensation, takes on the role of Glinda, while the incomparable Cynthia Erivo brings Elphaba to life. Their on-screen chemistry and stellar performances, combined with the jaw-dropping picture and special effects, promise to deliver a tale of friendship, resilience, and the power of defying expectations that will captivate audiences.
The trailer serves as a visual feast, boasting a kaleidoscope of colors and the resounding voices of Grande and Erivo. Yet, beyond the spectacle lies a depth of performance that captivates from the very first frame. Grande’s portrayal of Glinda offers a refreshing take, injecting a hint of sass and complexity into the character traditionally known for her bubbly persona.
In a scene teased in the trailer, Glinda and Elphaba’s initial encounter unfolds in Glinda’s pink-drenched domain. Their exchange is laced with subtle tension, hinting at the layers beneath their burgeoning friendship. A moment of comedic brilliance arises as Glinda jests about her grandma’s hideous hat, subtly showcasing the dynamic between the two characters.
Of course, no rendition of “Wicked” would be complete without the show-stopping anthems that have become ingrained in musical theater history. Grande and Erivo’s renditions of “Popular” and “Defying Gravity” promise to give new life to these iconic melodies.
Fans are eagerly awaiting the film’s release in November, which is expected to captivate audiences worldwide. The announcement of a sequel, “Wicked 2,” scheduled for late 2025, has only increased the anticipation, hinting at a new film franchise from the enchanting world of Oz.