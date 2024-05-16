Universal drops the first trailer for ‘Wicked,’ and it is unbelievably spectacular

After a much-anticipated wait, Universal Pictures has unveiled the first full-length trailer for its unique adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical, “Wicked.” This cinematic masterpiece, serving as a prequel to “The Wizard of Oz,” delves into the untold events that unfolded before Dorothy’s iconic journey down the Yellow Brick Road, offering a fresh perspective on a familiar tale.

At the core of the narrative are two powerhouse performers: Ariana Grande, the pop sensation, takes on the role of Glinda, while the incomparable Cynthia Erivo brings Elphaba to life. Their on-screen chemistry and stellar performances, combined with the jaw-dropping picture and special effects, promise to deliver a tale of friendship, resilience, and the power of defying expectations that will captivate audiences.

©Universal



The first full-length trailer for ‘Wicked‘ is a visual feast

The trailer serves as a visual feast, boasting a kaleidoscope of colors and the resounding voices of Grande and Erivo. Yet, beyond the spectacle lies a depth of performance that captivates from the very first frame. Grande’s portrayal of Glinda offers a refreshing take, injecting a hint of sass and complexity into the character traditionally known for her bubbly persona.

‘Wicked’ will cast its spell on a whole new generation of audiences

In a scene teased in the trailer, Glinda and Elphaba’s initial encounter unfolds in Glinda’s pink-drenched domain. Their exchange is laced with subtle tension, hinting at the layers beneath their burgeoning friendship. A moment of comedic brilliance arises as Glinda jests about her grandma’s hideous hat, subtly showcasing the dynamic between the two characters.

©Universal / YouTube



Of course, no rendition of “Wicked” would be complete without the show-stopping anthems that have become ingrained in musical theater history. Grande and Erivo’s renditions of “Popular” and “Defying Gravity” promise to give new life to these iconic melodies.

©Universal / YouTube





Fans are eagerly awaiting the film’s release in November, which is expected to captivate audiences worldwide. The announcement of a sequel, “Wicked 2,” scheduled for late 2025, has only increased the anticipation, hinting at a new film franchise from the enchanting world of Oz.

Enjoy the trailer below