Mike Tyson and Jake Paul’s fight has been postponed after the 57-year-old’s medical emergency

Fans who were hoping to see Mike Tyson beat up Jake Paul will have to wait because their fight has been postponed. The news comes five days after the 57-year-old boxing legend suffered a medical emergency while on a flight to Los Angeles. The boxing match was scheduled to take place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, July 20.

©GettyImages



Jake Paul Vs Mike Tyson Press Conference

After news broke that he was dealing with something health-related, Tyson’s publicist told the Associated Press he “became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare-up 30 minutes before landing.” They noted that he was “doing great.”

Following the news, Paul took to Twitter to say the fight was still on saying, “nothing changed.” However, Most Valuable Promotions explained in a statement, per DailyMail, that due to his recent ulcer flare-up, medical professionals recommended he do “minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations.”

“Both Mike and Jake agree that it is only fair to ensure that both athletes have equal training time to prepare for this important match and can compete at the highest level,” they continued.

The new date of the fight will be announced by next Friday, June 7.



Tyson seemed ready to fight after the health scare. On May 29, he shared a photo in the ring on Instagram with a tweet that said, “Now feeling 100% even though I don’t need to be to beat Jake Paul.”

But following the advice, he’s changed his tune. He thanked fans in a statement, explaining that he would follow the advice to rest and recover. He also assured that despite the incident, he is in great shape. “My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon,” he said.

The boxer went on to throw a dig at his competitor, “Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end, you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good.”

Paul followed suit saying, “I fully support postponing the event so Mike Tyson has no excuses come fight night.” “My fans know I don’t want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best, but let there be no mistake – when he steps into the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my W with a sensational finish,” he continued.