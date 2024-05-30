Rafael Nadal’s incredible career: Titles and records he’s won

Rafael Nadal is entering the final stages of his career. The Spanish superstar has had a difficult year when it comes to his tennis, having some fitness issues and losing out on tournaments that he was excited to participate in. Still, Nadal remains one of the most exciting players to watch, a man with a career that has cemented his place as one of the biggest sports legends in tennis.

Scroll down to learn some of the records and titles he’s won over the years:

How many titles has he won?

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal after playing the Wimbledon final in 2008

As of this writing, Nadal has won 92 ATP titles. This achievement makes him the fifth player of all time to win the most ATP titles, behind Jimmy Connors (109), Roger Federer (103), Novak Djokovic (98) and Ivan Lendl (94).

Interestingly enough, Nadal is the rare tennis players that likes to win tournaments in bulk. He’s won the most French Opens and the most Madrid Opens of all time.

How many records has he broken?

Nadal after winning the French Open in 2022

Nada’s most iconic record is his propensity to win while playing on clay courts. This skill and preference has won him 14 French Opens, a ridiculous number when compared to other players. He’s also won the Madrid Open 5 times, the Monte Carlo Open 11 times, and the Italian Open 10 times.

What does the future hold for Nadal?

Nadal playing in this year’s French Open

Earlier this week, Nadal lost to Alexander Zverev at the French Open. He was disqualified in the first round, prompting Nadal to say that this might be his last participation in the tournament.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen in the next few months,” Nadal said, according to ESPN. “I need to finish all this process. My mindset was ready ‘til Olympics, you know, and then I need to check how I feel in different ways, I mean, in terms of personal motivation, body feelings, and then in terms of level of tennis it [may] make sense to keep playing.”

His goal appears to be to play in the Olympics, which will take place this year, at the Summer Olympics in Paris.