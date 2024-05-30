How to watch Simone Biles and Suni Lee during the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Championships

This weekend, the nation’s elite gymnasts converge on Fort Worth, Texas, for the highly anticipated 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Championships. Hosted at the prestigious Dickies Arena, the annual event spans four days, from Thursday, May 30 through Sunday, June 2. Athletes will compete for national titles and, crucially, to secure their spots on the U.S. Olympic Team for the Paris 2024 Games.

Two former Olympic champions are among the stellar lineup: Simone Biles and Suni Lee. Biles, the 2016 Olympic all-around champion, is making her much-anticipated return to competition. After taking a break to focus on her mental health following the 2020 Olympics, her comeback is one of the most talked-about stories in gymnastics.

Joining her is Suni Lee, the 2020 Olympic all-around gold medalist. Lee paused her elite gymnastics career to compete at the collegiate level for Auburn University, where she further honed her skills and captivated audiences.

Who is Competing at the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Championships?

As mentioned, Simone Biles and Suni Lee, the two most recent Olympic all-around gold medalists, are the main attractions in the women’s field in Fort Worth. Other notable women’s contenders include Olympic medalists Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles and two-time world medalist Shilese Jones.

The U.S. Gymnastics Championships are critical for gymnasts aiming for the 2024 Paris Olympics. With national titles and Olympic team selections on the line, the competition promises to be fierce. Each athlete will showcase their routines, striving for perfection and hoping to impress the selection committee. The stakes are high, and every performance counts.

How to Watch the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Championships

For those unable to attend in person, the event will be broadcast live across NBC, CNBC, and Peacock, ensuring that fans nationwide can follow the action. The comprehensive coverage will capture every thrilling moment, from the electrifying routines to the emotional victories.

The 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Championships are not just a competition but a celebration of the sport’s excellence and the athletes‘ dedication. As Fort Worth welcomes these remarkable gymnasts, the event is set to inspire the next generation of athletes and fans.

Whether you are a longtime fan or new to the sport, the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Championships promise an unforgettable showcase of skill, determination, and Olympic spirit.