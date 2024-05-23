Venus Williams, Rebeca Andrade, and Alexa Moreno among the athletes to be immortalized as Barbie dolls

In a vibrant celebration of athleticism and empowerment, Mattel, Inc. announced on Wednesday that tennis icon Venus Williams will be one of nine female athletes immortalized as Barbie dolls. This initiative is a significant part of Barbie’s 65th anniversary festivities, recognizing sports’s pivotal role in fostering self-confidence, ambition, and empowerment among young girls worldwide.

This latest announcement is part of Barbie’s enduring mission to inspire the next generation by showcasing role models who have broken barriers and achieved greatness in their respective fields.

©Barbie



Joining Venus Williams in this honor are gymnasts Rebeca Andrade from Brazil and Alexa Moreno from Mexico, soccer players Mary Fowler from Australia and Christine Sinclair from Canada, French boxer Estelle Mossley, Italian swimmer Federica Pellegrini, Spanish para-triathlete Susana Rodriguez, and Polish track and field runner Ewa Swoboda. These athletes, hailing from nine different countries, exemplify the global impact of sports and the universal language they speak, making us all part of a more significant movement.

Williams expressed her excitement and pride in a heartfelt statement: “Throughout my career, I’ve always been driven by the idea of shattering glass ceilings and staying true to myself, and Barbie’s mission couldn’t resonate more deeply with that ethos. I’m honored to be recognized as a sports role model and join forces with Team Barbie to continue empowering the next generation of young girls to never stop believing in their dreams.”

Venus Williams, a tennis trailblazer, has long been celebrated for her remarkable achievements on the court and her advocacy for gender equality in sports. Her inclusion in the Barbie lineup shows her influence as a role model who embodies strength, perseverance, and a commitment to excellence.

The other honorees are equally distinguished in their fields. Rebeca Andrade and Alexa Moreno have made their marks in gymnastics with their extraordinary skills and inspiring performances. Mary Fowler and Christine Sinclair are celebrated for their contributions to soccer, showcasing talent and leadership on an international stage. Estelle Mossely’s skills in boxing, Federica Pellegrini’s record-breaking swimming career, Susana Rodriguez’s triumphs in paratriathlon, and Ewa Swoboda’s achievements in track and field further illustrate the diverse and influential representation of women in sports.

As Barbie turns 65, this celebration not only looks forward to a future where young girls are encouraged to dream big and pursue their passions confidently but also honors the past achievements that have paved the way for this empowering moment, making us all feel nostalgic and appreciative of the journey.