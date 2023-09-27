In a vibrant celebration of tradition and fashion, Mattel has once again captivated the hearts of collectors and enthusiasts worldwide by releasing its Dia de Los Muertos Barbie dolls for 2023. This year’s collection features the beloved Barbie doll in all her Dia de Los Muertos splendor and introduces a matching Ken doll and a stunning designer collaboration with Pink Magnolia. Timed perfectly for Hispanic Heritage Month, these dolls are a colorful tribute to the rich cultural heritage and artistic flair of Mexico’s festivities.

Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a Mexican holiday observed on November 1st and 2nd each year. It is a time to honor and remember loved ones who have passed away, celebrating their lives with colorful altars, marigold flowers, and vibrant Calavera (sugar skull) decorations. This year’s collection from Mattel embraces these traditions with bold colors, intricate calavera embellishments, and a touch of contemporary flair.