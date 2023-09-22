Celebrating Latino Heritage: How to join Xochitl Gonzalez’s ‘LatinXtravaganza’ festival

In commemoration of Hispanic Heritage Month, which spans from September 15th to October 15th, the Four Freedoms Park Conservancy is hosting an extraordinary event that promises to be a vibrant celebration of Latino culture and history. This event, known as the “LatinXtravaganza” family festival, is a culmination of art, music, literature, and community spirit curated by the distinguished Pulitzer Prize finalist and Brooklynite Xochitl Gonzalez.

©GettyImages



Writer Xochitl Gonzalez attends the Sunset Garden Party at 620 Loft & Garden on September 12, 2023 in New York City.

The festival is scheduled to take place at the Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms State Park on Roosevelt Island on October 7th, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The highlight of the festival is the unveiling of a newly commissioned mural by artist Mata Ruda, titled “Esta Tierra Es Nuestra Tierra” (“This Land is Our Land”), which beautifully celebrates the rich diversity of the Latino experience in America.

A Mural of Inclusion: “Esta Tierra Es Nuestra Tierra”

Mata Ruda’s mural, “Esta Tierra Es Nuestra Tierra,” offers a timely reminder of the need for a more inclusive and accurate representation of history. The mural prominently features four Latino New Yorkers, each embodying one of FDR’s Four Freedoms: freedom of speech and expression, freedom of worship, freedom from want, and freedom from fear.

The mural culminates with a dreamer figure, symbolizing the indomitable spirit of countless individuals who refuse to be marginalized. This poignant artwork powerfully highlights the complex, layered narratives that make up the Latino experience in America.

“LatinXtravaganza” Family Festival

The “LatinXtravaganza” family festival promises a day filled with cultural enrichment and celebration. This free event, which requires registration, offers a diverse range of activities and attractions:

A Latino Banned Book Library from Lush.

A pop-up bookstore from Cafe con Libros.

Children’s Story Time by Alyssa Reynoso-Morris.

A musical performance from Bomba y Plena.

Dance lessons with Ballet Hispánico and Salsa Salsa Dance School.

A domino tournament organized by NYC Dominoes.

Live mariachi music, poetry readings, and food trucks.

Face painting

A set from DJ Christian Mártir.

A composting exhibit by iDig2Learn.

The “LatinXtravaganza” family festival and the “Esta Tierra Es Nuestra Tierra” mural at the FDR Four Freedoms State Park represent not only a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month but also a powerful statement of inclusivity, diversity, and the enduring contributions of the Latino community to the fabric of American society.