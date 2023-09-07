Embrace falls and the season’s unique flavors while celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. Imagine drinking an Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte, a Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, an Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, or even an Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato in a one-of-a-kind Starbucks cup designed by Manuela Guillén.

The coffee giant tapped Guillén to create merch inspired by Latin culture. The Cuban/Salvadoran artist, muralist, painter, illustrator, and educator based in Philadelphia collaborated with Starbucks in their latest series, which celebrates the unique stories of artists worldwide.

©Starbucks



Manuela Guillén designed the new Starbucks cups inspired by Latin culture

“I think community comes first for me,” Guillén said. “When I want to put my art in the world, I try to put everyone in my mind. My art is connecting with people and the earth.”

Manuela fulfilled her dream of designing a stainless steel tumbler

The “Manuela Dream” tumbler features a colorful nature-inspired design on a white background, depicting a fanciful self-portrait of a woman with long hair. “It’s like a burst, a party, a piñata in the hair. I wanted it to feel like a celebration,” she said.

Guillén also designed a “Buenas Vibras” (which means “good vibes”) cold cup. The design exudes joy through doodle-style drawings of colorful plants, butterflies, birds, and a friendly jaguar.

“When you think about Latin America – we’re a very diverse group. People may ski in the south or live near the beach in the Caribbean. I am hoping it’s a beautiful little collection where people can see themselves,” she added.

Last but not least, she included a 24-ounce cold cup in the collection that features a playful and bilingual design capped off with a heart-shaped straw. A figure in the center reaches toward the sky, with the sun’s rays forming a bridge between two hands. The scene is framed by agave plants and two small palm trees that resemble her earlier paintings.

“I wanted to play with text. On one part of the arm it says ‘hola,’ and on the other it says ‘hi.’ I wanted to show duality that a lot of first-generation people feel, you can live both these things. It’s part of who I am,” she assured.