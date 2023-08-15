Mattel launches a new Barbie doll inspired by María Félix ‘La Doña’

Mattel pays tribute to María Félix, ‘La Doña’. On National Mexican Film Day, the iconic company will honor the legacy of ‘María Bonita’ with a limited edition doll. She was one of the best actresses of the Mexican Golden Cinema era as she opened the way for other women to venture into the film industry.

The new María Félix Barbie doll will be launched under the ‘Barbie Signature – Tribute Collection’ label, and will feature an incredible gold and black dress, as well as exclusive accessories and unique details, such as gloves, jewelry, a tulle scarf and even the iconic right eyebrow of the actress.

Since 1943, the name of María Félix gained relevance after her participation in the film ‘El Peñón de las Ánimas’. Since then, ‘La Doña,’ positioned herself as a relevant figure in the cinema of Mexico and also of the world.

The Barbie is designed by Carlyle Nuera - Lead Designer for Barbie Signature at Mattel. “An incomparable beauty with ambition, intelligence, drive, and a social conscience, María Félix was a Méxican movie star whose performances in international films captivated audiences across the world. She used her fame and influence to advocate for positive change across Méxican and Latin societies. Barbie honors this cultural icon with a doll that glimmers in an elegant gold and black gown and shines with ornate oversized jewelry.”

Related Video: Jennifer Lopez sings karaoke during Italian vacation Loading the player...