How to enjoy Hispanic Heritage Month’s Tiny Desk concerts featuring Becky G, Ivy Queen, and Villano Antillano

Hispanic Heritage Month is upon us, and NPR Music’s Alt.Latino is ready to set the stage on fire for the third consecutive year with their “El Tiny” takeover. This year, the renowned Tiny Desk concert series is hosting an all-star lineup that promises to be spectacular.

From September 15 to October 15, music lovers everywhere can tune in to experience the magic of Latin music through a curated series of eight Tiny Desk concerts and an exclusive video interview with Becky G. With artists like Becky G, DannyLux, Kali Uchis, Alex Cuba, Villano Antillano, Rawayana, J Noa, and Ivy Queen gracing the stage, it’s a celebration of Latin music that can’t be missed.

The Tiny Desk concert series has become a cultural phenomenon, attracting more than 16 million monthly viewers and contributing to over 50 million views each month. It provides an intimate and unique platform for artists to showcase their talent, stripped down to the essentials, allowing their music’s raw emotion and creativity to shine through. This year’s “El Tiny” takeover promises to deliver this same experience with a Latin twist.

Anamaria Sayre and Felix Contreras, the co-hosts of NPR Music’s Alt.Latino, has meticulously curated this year’s lineup to reflect the rich diversity of Latin music. Sayre explains, “In a year where it feels like so many eyes and ears are finally giving Latin music the recognition it has long awaited, we felt needed to curate a heritage month takeover that both honored the music that’s been taking us to new places and represented the heart of who we are. No matter where we are or who we’re being acknowledged by — only we know the joys and pain that mingle under the glow of fiesta lights, and the multiplicitous beauty of that truth is what we always strive to celebrate.”

Contreras adds, “Every year, we try to present on El Tiny artists that present the depth of Latin musical expression. And each year, we’re faced with tough decisions of how to do that simply because the amount of talent out there is just phenomenal. This year we leaned into Mexican regional simply because it is the moment’s sound. But we’re balancing it out with such variety that I think there will be something for everyone.”

Whether you’re a fan of reggaeton, regional Mexican music, pop, or any other genre within the Latin music spectrum, this celebration has something for you. It’s an opportunity to immerse yourself in the sounds of Latino culture and experience the magic of Tiny Desk concerts like never before.

To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month and experience these incredible Tiny Desk concerts, visit npr.org/tinydesk. Take advantage of this chance to be part of a musical journey that honors the past, celebrates the present, and embraces the future of Latin music.